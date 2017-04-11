Chris Pratt tells wife Anna Faris: 'I'm grateful to have you'

Chris Pratt may be traveling around the world to promote "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" but he's only got family on his mind.

He posted a sweet message on Instagram yesterday to his wife, actress Anna Faris.

"Thank you for the support honey!" Pratt wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. "You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one."

Pratt has been busy promoting "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," which is set to hit theaters May 5. Despite his packed schedule, Pratt is apparently still getting his share of father-son quality time with 4-year-old son, Jack.

"Although it's 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can't sleep," he wrote. "I'm on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I'm talking about."

This isn't the first time the couple has shared sweet photos of each other on social media.