If you haven't seen the first "Guardians of the Galaxy," well, you missed one of the breakout hits of the Marvel extended universe.

The action-comedy flick about a rag-tag group of surprise heroes is set to release a sequel on May 5, but before we get that full-length follow-up, there's a new trailer that debuted last night.

It continues the fun, yet thrilling story that began in 2014, so here's a little backstory in case you need some catching up. We asked a fellow ABC News staffer to check out the clip and ask us anything.

Here's what she asked and our answers so you'll be fully up to speed when the movie comes out in just a few weeks.

1. Are Gamora and Peter dating? What's with all the tension?

Well, this is tricky, Peter, a.k.a. Star-Lord, definitely went in for a kiss in the first movie, but the warrior heroine ended up putting a knife to his throat, so this may or may not happen. We've seen in previous trailers that he is pining over her once again and the dancing in this clip might mean he's breaking her down with his charm and wit.

2. Who's the adorable little tree guy? I love him.

Baby Groot -- possibly the character that will get the most attention and love from fans here. Big Groot died at the end of the last movie to save the team. But a literal offshoot of Big Groot survived. Now, we have the little guy, who's still growing. He's definitely going to be a handful for Rocket, his best friend and now guardian, but he will be a lot of crazy fun for fans.

3. Who is this new villain?

Elizabeth Debicki plays Ayesha, also known as Kismet. According to Marvel wikia, she's an artificial human with immense powers. A group called the Enclave created her after also creating another similar being, Adam Warlock, one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe. Actually, it was Warlock who helped take down mighty Thanos in the "Infinity Gauntlet" series, so this sub story might make its way into the next "Avengers" film. She wants to mate with Warlock to create a race of perfect beings. There's a lot more to her, but this doesn't sound good.

4. Who is Mantis?

Mantis is the new kid on the block. She was trained by the Kree and has telepathic abilities in the comic books. She also has history as an Avenger and has battled the likes of Loki and Dormammu, who you met in last year's "Doctor Strange." She may look silly, but she's no one to mess with.

5. Wasn't Nebula bad? Isn't Yondu part of another group?

When we left off in the first film, Nebula was fighting for Ronan, who was killed by the Infinity Stone. She is jealous of her sister Gamora, but hates her "father" Thanos just as much. Maybe Gamora will convince her to join their cause.

It's been reported that Yondu might lose his crew and therefore join up with Peter, whom he raised and who is like a son to him. Yondu is a very interesting character and team him up with Rocket, there's no limit to the trouble these two can get into.

6. Who does Kurt Russell play?

In short, he's Peter's father. The longer explanation is he's Ego the Living Planet, a character that's been part of the Marvel universe for 50 years. His original backstory is that he was a scientist merged with a planet, but there are other, crazy backstories. He's had a long vendetta with Galactus, another celestial being, who often kills planets with the enslavement of the Silver Surfer. In this rendition, obviously Ego can change forms into a human. His name is also very telling, so if you get him riled up, he has wicked a mean streak.

