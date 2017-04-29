Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome first child together, Sienna Princess Wilson

Apr 29, 2017, 9:34 AM ET
PHOTO: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend The 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater, July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Russell Wilson and Ciara attend The 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater, July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed their first child together. The two are now parents to a daughter named Sienna Princess Wilson.

The singer, who wed Wilson last July, announced the news on Instagram.

Beside a photo of Ciara looking out at the ocean, her caption read: "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy."

The caption also detailed baby Sienna's birth, noting that she was born Friday at 7:03 p.m., weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

Ciara, 31, and Wilson, 28, revealed on the singer's birthday last October that they were expecting.

The singer and the NFL quarterback got married last July, following a nearly four-month engagement. They were first linked last year and made headlines after they disclosed they were remaining abstinent until marriage.

This is the first child for Wilson and the second for Ciara, who has a 2-year-old son named Future from a previous relationship.