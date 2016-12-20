Cindy Crawford Is OK With Not Looking 20 Anymore

Cindy Crawford has accepted that she's not going to look the way she did in her 20s.

"No matter what I do, I’m not going to look 20 or 30. I just want to look great for 50," the 50-year-old supermodel told NewBeauty. "I exercise, eat healthy and take really good care of my skin. There’s pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it’s about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is."

Crawford said she works hard to take care of her skin, and as a result, she said she has few wrinkles on her face at age 50.

"My face doesn't have a lot of lines yet because I really take care of my skin. In some ways, I have more confidence about my skin at 50 than I did in my 20s," she said.

But that hasn't stopped people on social media from commenting on her changing looks.

"I don’t need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don’t look the same way I did when I was 20," she said. "I know that. Sometimes when you’re in the public eye, it can be hard, and that’s where you kind of have to work on yourself."

Crawford believes everyone should put less pressure on themselves to look perfect no matter what age.

"The 50-year-old Cindy would tell the 30-year-old Cindy not to be so hard on herself," she said. "And, probably and hopefully, the 75-year-old Cindy would for sure be saying that to me. So I should get the message soon!"