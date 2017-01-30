A Complete Rundown of the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, held in Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on Sunday night, was a celebration of art and inclusion.

The top awards went to a television show and a film that both celebrate diversity.

"Orange Is The New Black," centered on a women's federal prison, won outstanding TV comedy series while the film, "Hidden Figures," about three black women mathematicians who helped the U.S. in the space race, won outstanding cast in a motion picture.

Taraji P. Henson, speaking on behalf of the "Hidden Figures" cast, told the audience: "This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win. Love wins every time."

“We stand here as proud actors." - @TherealTaraji on behalf of the cast of @HiddenFigures pic.twitter.com/7oL24Vpo5V — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

Denzel Washington was visibly surprised when he won his first SAG Award for his role in "Fences," a film he also directed.

"This is not a testament to me," he said, "it’s a testament to ["Fences" playwright] August Wilson."

Washington's co-star, Viola Davis, also took home a trophy Sunday night, delivering a moving speech about how the stage play illuminated the average man.

"Sometimes we don’t have to shake the world, and move the world, and create anything that is going to be in the history book. The fact that we breathe and live a life ... means we have a story and it deserves to be told," she said.

Lily Tomlin, whose career spans nearly six decades, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Her "9 to 5" co-star Jane Fonda presented the award, which recognized the actress' humanitarian efforts.

In her acceptance speech, Tomlin scored a lot of laughs, but also took the moment to reflect.

"I wasted a lot of time being ambitious about the wrong things," she admitted. "Somehow, I turned my flaws into spiritual lessons."

"Watching Oprah helped," she deadpanned.

After 50 years in the business, Lily Tomlin has some sage advice for actors! ?? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/sTo9eauoos — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

Other winners included "La La Land" star Emma Stone, "Shameless" actor William H. Macy, "Veep's" Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and the cast of "Stranger Things," who received a standing ovation. "The Crown" stars Claire Foy and John Lithgow also took home trophies along with Sarah Paulson and Bryan Cranston.

During the 23rd annual SAG Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, "Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali used his acceptance speech to denounce religious persecution.

"My mother is an ordained minister. I'm a Muslim," he said. "She didn’t do black flips when I told her I converted 17 years ago."

Still, Ali continued, "I’m able to see her. She’s able to see me. We love each other ... and that stuff is minutia. It’s not that important."

Ali's speech about religious tolerance comes after President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday restricting the entry of refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries into the U.S.

Along with handing out awards, the evening also honored the actors and actresses we lost in 2016, including Patty Duke, Nancy Reagan, Alexis Arquette, Thomas Mikal Ford, Florence Henderson, Prince, Alan Thicke, Carrie Fisher, among others were noted.