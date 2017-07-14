D23 Expo off to a magical start in California

The D23 Expo kicks off today in Anaheim, California, and fans are ready to experience all things Disney, including exclusive sneak peeks for upcoming films, celebrity appearances and more.

Disney unveiled a first look at their large-scale plans for Star Wars-themed attractions. Construction has begun at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California.

"A project this size literally takes thousands of people," Scott Trowbridge, creative portfolio executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, told ABC News.

The Disney archives have opened up the vault for the three day event displaying everything from the boats of every "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie to original designs for Belle's gold ballroom gown worn by Emma Watson in "Beauty and the Beast" and Angelina Jolie's forest robe from "Maleficent."

Guests can also experience "The Lion King" through virtual reality goggles, Spiderman will teach kids flexibility skills and there's even a real money pit full of "gold coins" like the one from the hit show "Duck Tales."

