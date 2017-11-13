Why Daisy Ridley didn't like her 1st 'Star Wars' performance

While her character Rey became an instant favorite with "Star Wars" fans around the globe, young and old, Daisy Ridley gave her 2015 "Force Awakens" performance a big thumbs-down.

"I didn't think I was good in the first film, and I was struggling with that," she told Elle U.K. in an interview released Monday afternoon.

She didn't expand on why she hated her performance, but perhaps it was director J.J. Abrams' calling her performance "wooden" on the first day of shooting that shook her confidence.

"I honestly wanted to die," she recalled to Glamour in 2015. "I thought I was gonna cry, I couldn’t breathe."

However, for "The Last Jedi," Ridley's second go in the galaxy far, far away, she seems to be feeling more at ease.

It took some time given the powerful fan base and hype behind "Star Wars."

"I was thinking I did the first one because I didn't really know what I was getting myself into and I was having loads of fun, and suddenly I'm realizing what this actually is, and I can't f------ do this," she explained to Elle. "Finally, I was like 'Oh yeah, this is working.'"

But she teases that this film will be different, especially in terms of her onscreen companions.

"It's not this big adventure that I'm on with John [Boyega]," she said of the actor who plays Finn.

Instead, Rey will have more screen time with Mark Hamill's legendary Jedi, Luke Skywalker, as seen in previous trailers.

Star Wars/YouTube

Star Wars/YouTube

But will the duo be able to co-exist and learn from each other? That remains to be seen. But lucky for fans, they only have one month to go.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens December 15 from Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.