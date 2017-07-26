'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller 'terrified' of being assaulted in prison

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller reported to prison earlier this month, but before she did, she sat down with Lifetime for a special "Abby Tells All," detailing her deepest fears and coming to terms with her past mistakes.

Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud earlier this year and reported to the Federal Correctional Complex, Satellite Prison Camp, in Victorville, California, in the second week of July.

In the two-hour special that aired on Tuesday night and filmed in June, Miller, 50, admitted that she knows "it's major" that she is heading to prison.

“I am petrified,” she continued.

When asked if she was worried about any physical altercations that might occur behind bars, she said, "It's definitely something that I'm terrified of, yes."

"I hope it won't be as bad as I imagine," she went on. "I mean, if a whole gang of people want to kill you, they're gonna do it. If a whole bunch of people want to make your life a living hell, they're gonna do it. If it’s that bad, I probably won’t survive."

Miller also defended herself and her past actions.

"I made bad decisions. I'm not denying that I made bad decisions," she said. "I'm not this horrible, evil person. I just made mistakes and I was stupid ... but the rules mattered. The rules are there for a reason."

And she questioned what happens when she gets out of prison.

"Will I come out and have nothing?" she questioned about leaving her dance studio for a year. "That's more scary than going in."