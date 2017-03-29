"Dancing With the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy wants to thank fans for their support as he struggles with a calf injury that kept him out of Monday night's show.

The past Mirror Ball champ is partnered with "Glee" star Heather Morris for season 18 and she survived this past week's cut, dancing with pro stand-in Alan Bersten.

"Thank you all for so much love and support! And for having @heatherrelizabethh back with all your votes I'm also very excited about her and @alanbersten Tango next week," the injured dancer wrote on Instagram, next to a picture of him in a hospital gown.

"Please rest assured that I'm taking this thing very seriously and, although I don't have a concrete return date, I'll give it my all!" he added.

Chmerkovskiy followed up his sincere post with a funny video.

"Ah'll bee buck!" he captioned a video showing him using some sort of walking device to keep his calf rested and off the ground.

In his absence Monday, comedian Chris Kattan was sent home, while Morris scored a 30 out of 40, near the top of the leaderboard. Normani Kordei and Maksim's brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater, both scored 32 to lead the way this week.