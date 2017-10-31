Monday night was Halloween Night on "Dancing with the Stars" and it was filled with surprises. On the night before Halloween, the eight remaining couples performed scary routines and joined forces for the team dances.

Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher both wowed with their individual numbers, bringing in perfect scores. At the end of the night, with four couples up for elimination, including Terrell Owens and Drew Scott, the biggest shock of the night was that Nikki Bella and Vanessa Lachey both were eliminated.

Among the highlights of the night were Jordan Fisher and his partner Lindsay Arnold performed a paso doblé to “Animals” by Martin Garrix. Arnold was Little Red Riding Hood and Fisher was the Big Bad Wolf. The performance was a hit and Judge Bruno Tonioli called it, “the biggest, baddest paso ever!” While Len Goodman added, “You little devil, you dance like an angel!”

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas performed a paso doblé to an original number by Arnold, "Roundtable Rival." We learned that Lindsey was injured after she displaced a rib last week. The pain became so pronounced as the time went on that she was in danger of not making it Monday night. But she proved a trooper and danced through her pain, wowing the audience and impressing the judges for a score of 27.

After failing to impress the judges last week, Frankie Muniz came back strong. And a little creepy. His contemporary with Witney Carson, set to Chase Holfelder’s slowed-down, R&B interpretation of The Police's "Every Breath You Take," was a little horror movie, an homage to slasher flicks like Halloween and Scream, with Muniz portraying a serial killer with eerie forcible violation undertones stalking Carson. The dance so impressed the judges they awarded him the second perfect score of the night.

After the individual performances, there were two freestyle routines. Bella, Fisher, Arnold and Owens were Team “Monster Mash,” who danced separately and in tandem with the dance floor set as a corn maze. The performance was slightly confusing to the judges, with rows of corn stalks moving about during the dances, making for some tight spaces to perform in when the group was together. Bruno called the performance "a nightmare at the garden center." Still, the team earned 24 points for their effort.

Team Phantom of the Opera, which consisted of Victoria Arlen, Vanessa Lachey, Frankie Muniz and Drew Scott, brought the house down with their lavish take on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. The dancers were tight, in sync and fully committed to their parts, with no mistakes. The judges fawned and gave them a perfect score, marking two perfect scores for Frankie Muniz in one night.

Four stars were in jeopardy at the end of the night: Terrell Owens, Nikki Bella, Drew Scott and Vanessa Lachey. Tom Bergeron revealed a surprise double elimination shocker at the end of the night, as Nikki Bella and Vanessa Lachey were sent home. The crowd was not pleased and could be heard booing the results.

Next week, season-one champion Kelly Monaco, season-19 champion Alfonso Ribeiro and season-17 runner-up Corbin Bleu will be returning in the trio round.

Scores:



Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, paso doblé, 30

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, contemporary, 30

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy, Viennese waltz, 27

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, paso doblé , 27

Drew Scott and Emma Slater, Charleston, 27

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, tango, 25

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, jive, 24

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy, paso doblé, 24



"Dancing with the Stars" returns next Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.