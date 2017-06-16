Deadlocked jury in Bill Cosby trial set to deliberate for a fifth day

Almost 24 hours after the jury in Bill Cosby's criminal trial told the judge that they were deadlocked, they are set to return to court for the fifth straight day to deliberate whether the comedian is guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

If they are unable to reach a unanimous verdict on any of the three counts, the judge could declare a mistrial.

In that case, the Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, district attorney could choose to retry the case, but it's unlikely that prosecutors would move immediately for an retrial, according to a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Cosby, 79, has been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. The comedian has pleaded not guilty and has repeatedly denied allegations of wrongdoing.

Cosby has claimed that more than a decade ago, he gave Benadryl to Constand to help her relax before a consensual sexual encounter. By contrast, Constand has accused Cosby of giving her pills that incapacitated her and rendered her unable to stop his advances, though she said she tried.

"In my head I was trying to get my hands to move or my legs to move, but I was frozen and those [mental] messages didn't get there and I was very limp, so I wasn't able to fight him anyway," she testified last week. "I wanted it to stop."

Since the prosecution and defense teams rested their cases last Friday and Monday respectively, the jury has revisited several moments from the trial, including quotes from Cosby's deposition about his encounter with Constand and Constand's original police report to police in Canada in January 2005.

They also asked for clarity around the language of count three, which pertains to whether Cosby administered "drugs, intoxicants or other means for the purpose of preventing resistance" without Constand's knowledge, as well as clarification about Constand's testimony about the alleged attack and read-backs of police testimony about Cosby's 2005 interview with police.