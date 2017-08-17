'Deadpool 2' production resumes after stunt driver killed on set

Production for "Deadpool 2" has resumed after a stunt driver was killed on the film's Vancouver set Monday, a production source confirmed to ABC News.

Jason Cameron, an agent for the local actors union in British Columbia, UBCP-ACTRA, added that the "main unit" of production resumed Wednesday.

Joi "SJ" Harris, of New York City, died after the motorcycle she was driving to perform a stunt crashed on set, a spokesman for the British Columbia Coroners Service told ABC News. She was 40.

"Deadpool 2," the sequel to the successful Ryan Reynolds-led action comedy, has been shooting since June. The film is slated to hit movie theaters in 2018.

A statement posted to Harris' Facebook page Tuesday, called her "the first African-American female road racer."

"She was living her dream when her life was suddenly cut short while filming as a stunt rider. She will be dearly missed by her race fans all over the world," the statement added.

A spokesperson for 20th Century Fox, the distributor of the film, expressed their sympathies for Harris' family in a statement Monday.

"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of 'Deadpool 2' this morning," the statement read. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

Reynolds, 40, also expressed his condolences Monday in a message posted to Twitter.

"Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming 'Deadpool.' We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated ... but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment," he wrote. "My heart pours out to them -- along with each and every person she touched in this world."

Actress Zazie Beetz, who plays Domino in the sequel, took to Instagram Wednesday to share a handwritten note, honoring Harris.

"On Monday we tragically lost one of our own -- Joi 'SJ' Harris," the "Atlanta" star wrote. "My heart has been breaking the past two days and I have been searching what to say or do. I know that what I feel is nothing compared to what her loved ones, friends + family, are feeling. My heart and my love goes out to her and them all. The cast and crew send peace, healing, and their deepest condolences."

A post shared by Zazie (@zaziebeetz) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Lesley Messer contributed to this report.