Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, thanked fans for their support Tuesday in the wake of her daughter's death.

Reynolds, 84, shared a message on Facebook Tuesday morning, shortly after a family spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that Fisher died.

The "Star Wars" actress was 60 years old.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," the actress-singer wrote. "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carrie's Mother"

Fisher was hospitalized on Friday after going into cardiac arrest on an transatlantic flight to Los Angeles. Her brother, Todd Fisher, had told ABC News that she was in the intensive care unit, but that the family was staying positive.

"We just need to tell everybody to keep the prayers up because the doctors are doing everything they can for her right now,” he said. “She’s a real survivor and always has been and I would expect the best from this. That’s how we’re approaching it.”

On Saturday, Reynolds wrote on her Facebook page that Fisher was "stable," although her medical condition was unclear.

"To all her friends and fans, I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes," she wrote.