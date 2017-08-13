It's One Direction vs. One Direction at tonight's Teen Choice Awards

One Direction has won its fair share of Teen Choice Awards -- a record 28 to be exact -- but at this weekend's ceremony, many 1D members are nominated as solo artists.
Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne each have received nods, and so has former member Zayn Malik. In fact, they're even up against each other in a few of the same categories ... which Payne, 23, says is fine with him.
"For me, some of the most real things that can happen is when the fans are the active persona that gets behind the voting system, and it's good, man. It's great," he told ABC News. "I'm not sure if we'll win one. I'd like to, but we'll see what happens with that."
"I think to be nominated is more than enough for me," he added. "I'm super happy, so thank you very much."
Alessia Cara also is a nominee this year, both on her own and together with Zedd, her collaborator on the smash hit "Stay." She told ABC News that she appreciates fans' willingness to keep on voting.
"I think when you are nominated for awards like that, it just really shows how many supporters you have and how many people are into what you do," she said. "It's awesome!"
"They go out of their way to vote all the time," she added. "I see it online and on Twitter, they'll be, like, hashtagging, and it's really cool to see that support from people."
At Sunday night's awards, three special trophies will be presented: Bruno Mars will receive the Visionary Award, Maroon 5 will get the Decade Award, and Miley Cyrus will be honored with the Ultimate Choice Award.
Performers are to include Louis Tomlinson with Bebe Rexha, Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson, and Rae Sremmurd and French Montana. Other stars to appear include Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Maddie Ziegler, Grace VanderWaal, Zendaya, Chris Pratt, Bella Thorne, Millie Bobby Brown and many more.
The show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern, live from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center.
Here are the music nominees:
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
- “24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
- “Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)
- “Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
- “Love on the Brain” – Rihanna
- “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
- “Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
- "2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)
- “It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez
- “Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
- “Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
- “Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)
- “Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
- “Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)
- “I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
- “Location” – Khalid
- “Passionfruit” – Drake
- “Redbone” – Childish Gambino
- “That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Rock/Alternative Song
- “Believer” – Imagine Dragons
- “Green Light” – Lorde
- “Hard Times” – Paramore
- “Heathens” – twenty one pilots
- “Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)
- “Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man
Choice Breakout Artist
- Chance the Rapper
- Dua Lipa
- Halsey
- James Arthur
- Julia Michaels
- Zara Larsson
Choice Country Song
- “Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
- “Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
- “Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton
- “The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
- “God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
- “In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young
Choice Latin Song
- “Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)
- “Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira
- “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
- “Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)
- “No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9
- “Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO
Choice Next Big Thing
- Forever in Your Mind
- Grace VanderWaal
- Jax Jones
- Jonas Blue
- New Hope Club
- The Tide
Choice Summer Song
- “Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
- “Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran
- “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
- “Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
- “Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
- “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Summer Female Artist
- Camila Cabello
- Halsey
- Katy Perry
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Male Artist
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Liam Payne
- Niall Horan
- Shawn Mendes
- Zedd
Choice Summer Group
- The Chainsmokers
- Coldplay
- Fifth Harmony
- Florida Georgia Line
- Imagine Dragons
- Little Mix
Choice Summer Tour
- Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour
- Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour
- Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour
- Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour
- Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour
- Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour
Choice Instagrammer
- Beyoncé
- Justin Bieber
- Kendall Jenner
- Kylie Jenner
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Choice Snapchatter
- Ariana Grande
- Bella Thorne
- Brett Eldredge
- DJ Khaled
- Kylie Jenner
- Selena Gomez
Choice Style Icon
- Cara Delevingne
- Harry Styles
- Rihanna
- Selena Gomez
- Zayn
- Zendaya
Choice Female Hottie
- Camila Cabello
- Deepika Padukone
- Paris Jackson
- Rihanna
- Selena Gomez
- Zendaya
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Liam Payne
- Louis Tomlinson
- Shawn Mendes
- Zayn
Choice Changemaker
- Ariana Grande
- Ian Somerhalder
- Rowan Blanchard
- Selena Gomez
- Shailene Woodley
- Yara Shahidi