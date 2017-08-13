It's One Direction vs. One Direction at tonight's Teen Choice Awards

One Direction has won its fair share of Teen Choice Awards -- a record 28 to be exact -- but at this weekend's ceremony, many 1D members are nominated as solo artists.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne each have received nods, and so has former member Zayn Malik. In fact, they're even up against each other in a few of the same categories ... which Payne, 23, says is fine with him.

"For me, some of the most real things that can happen is when the fans are the active persona that gets behind the voting system, and it's good, man. It's great," he told ABC News. "I'm not sure if we'll win one. I'd like to, but we'll see what happens with that."

"I think to be nominated is more than enough for me," he added. "I'm super happy, so thank you very much."

Alessia Cara also is a nominee this year, both on her own and together with Zedd, her collaborator on the smash hit "Stay." She told ABC News that she appreciates fans' willingness to keep on voting.

"I think when you are nominated for awards like that, it just really shows how many supporters you have and how many people are into what you do," she said. "It's awesome!"

"They go out of their way to vote all the time," she added. "I see it online and on Twitter, they'll be, like, hashtagging, and it's really cool to see that support from people."

At Sunday night's awards, three special trophies will be presented: Bruno Mars will receive the Visionary Award, Maroon 5 will get the Decade Award, and Miley Cyrus will be honored with the Ultimate Choice Award.

Performers are to include Louis Tomlinson with Bebe Rexha, Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson, and Rae Sremmurd and French Montana. Other stars to appear include Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Maddie Ziegler, Grace VanderWaal, Zendaya, Chris Pratt, Bella Thorne, Millie Bobby Brown and many more.

The show airs Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern, live from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center.

Here are the music nominees:

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)

“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna

“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

"2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)

“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez

“Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

“Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)

“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

“Location” – Khalid

“Passionfruit” – Drake

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars

Choice Rock/Alternative Song

“Believer” – Imagine Dragons

“Green Light” – Lorde

“Hard Times” – Paramore

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots

“Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)

“Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man

Choice Breakout Artist

Chance the Rapper

Dua Lipa

Halsey

James Arthur

Julia Michaels

Zara Larsson

Choice Country Song

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)

“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)

“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young

Choice Latin Song

“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)

“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)

“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9

“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO

Choice Next Big Thing

Forever in Your Mind

Grace VanderWaal

Jax Jones

Jonas Blue

New Hope Club

The Tide

Choice Summer Song

“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez

“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

Choice Summer Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Katy Perry

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Male Artist

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Zedd

Choice Summer Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Imagine Dragons

Little Mix

Choice Summer Tour

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour

Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour

Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour

Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour

Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour

Choice Instagrammer

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Choice Snapchatter

Ariana Grande

Bella Thorne

Brett Eldredge

DJ Khaled

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Choice Style Icon

Cara Delevingne

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Zayn

Zendaya

Choice Female Hottie

Camila Cabello

Deepika Padukone

Paris Jackson

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Zendaya

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson

Shawn Mendes

Zayn

Choice Changemaker