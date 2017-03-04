One Direction's Louis Tomlinson was arrested Friday after an altercation with paparazzi.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that the British singer was leaving Los Angeles International Airport on Friday night with his girlfriend when "he was surrounded by paparazzi. There was some pushing and shoving and one of the paparazzi fell down."

The photographer then issued a citizen's arrest for battery. Tomlinson was arrested and later released early Saturday on $20,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department booking records. His girlfriend was not arrested, according to Tomlinson's representative.

The 25-year-old singer faces a misdemeanor charge.

Tomlinson's legal representative told ABC News in a statement, "The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning. This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence."

A court date has been set for Tomlinson. The singer is expected to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court on March 29.