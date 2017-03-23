Disney chief addresses Carrie Fisher’s death as it pertains to ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Disney CEO Bob Iger dropped not one, not two, but three huge spoilers about the "Star Wars" universe today, speaking at a conference that took place on campus at University of Southern California.

First, Iger spoke about the late Carrie Fisher, who died this past December, and how "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" would handle the loss of the actress who played General Leia.

"We are not changing ‘[Episode] VIII’ to deal with her passing," he said, according to Variety. "Her performance remains as it was in 'VIII.'"

Fans had wondered about Fisher's legacy and whether there would be any digital additions such as in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" Iger put an end to those rumors.

"In ‘Rogue One,’ we created digitally a few characters. ... We’re not doing that with Carrie.”

Iger then revealed the plot of the untitled Han Solo spin-off, which is currently filming now. The movie will follow Solo from the ages of 18 to 24 and fans will learn "how he got his name," Iger said.

Last, but certainly not least, Iger teased the future of "Star Wars" past "Episode IX," saying the creative minds at Lucasfilm are pondering "what could be another decade and a half of ‘Star Wars’ stories."

