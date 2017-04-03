Doris Day is celebrating another birthday today, and it turns out she's older than she thought.

The original Rom-Com star of such films as "Pillow Talk" and "Move Over Darling" turns 95, a surprise even to Day, who had long linked her age to a 1924 birth date -- which would have made her 93.

Instead, The Associated Press obtained a copy of her birth certificate showing that Doris Mary Kappelhoff was actually born on April 3, 1922.

"I've always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it's great to finally know how old I really am!" Day said in a statement to the AP.

"There has long been speculation and rumors about Doris' age and we get this question a lot, looks like we finally have the answer," Day's spokesman, Charley Cullen Walters, told the AP. "The story I have heard the most is that at one point Doris was up for a role when quite young and her age may have been miswritten on the audition form. We don't know if that's correct, but if so it could've simply stuck for all these years."

Now that Day's actual age has been confirmed, it puts her closer to other celebrities, including good friend Betty White, who was born Jan. 17, 1922.

"Now we know that they are actually just a couple months apart, and turns out it's an even bigger exciting landmark than we thought," Walters said.

Here are seven other celebrities who have reached the age 90 club and beyond:

Eva Marie Saint (92)

Born on July 4, 1924, Saint is best known for starring in Elia Kazan's "On the Waterfront," for which she won an Oscar for best supporting actress. Other memorable roles include Alfred Hitchcock's "North by Northwest" and the TV miniseries "People Like Us," for which she won an Emmy. Her most recent role was in 2014's "Winter's Tale."

Bob Barker (93)

Born on Dec. 12, 1923, Barker was the longtime host of "The Price Is Right," until he retired in 2007 after 50 years in television. Like Day, Barker is a big supporter of animals and animal rights.

Betty White (95)

Born on Jan. 17, 1922, White celebrated her 95th birthday earlier this year. The star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls" told Katie Couric in advance of her birthday, "I'm so blessed with good health and faculty. I've got memories and all that. You can't really expect that at 95. I'm the luckiest old broad on two feet."

Carl Reiner (95)

Born on March 20, 1922, director and comedian Reiner is best known for creating the "Dick Van Dyke Show," and his collaborations with Sid Caesar ("Caesar's Hour" and "Your Show of Shows"), Mel Brooks ("2000 Year Old Man") and Steve Martin ("The Jerk"). He is also the father of actor and director Rob Reiner.

Carol Channing (96)

Born on Jan. 31, 1921, Channing is best known for her roles on Broadway, including "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and "Hello, Dolly!" for which she won a Tony Award. She also starred in several films, including "Thoroughly Modern Millie," for which she received an Oscar nomination.

Kirk Douglas (100)

Born Dec. 9, 1916, Douglas, the star of "Spartacus" and "Tough Guys," celebrated his 100th birthday at the end of last year with his son Michael Douglas, daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones, and his wife of more than six decades, Anne. "One of the things that I find most incredible about dad is the third act of his life," Michael Douglas said, according to the AP.

Olivia de Havilland (100)

Born on July 1, 1916, de Havilland is best known for her roles in "Gone with the Wind," "The Adventures of Robin Hood" and "Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte." After winning two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards, she retired from acting in 1988. She has lived in Paris since 1953.