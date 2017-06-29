Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson debuts 'Jumanji' trailer, says the cast 'wanted to honor the original' movie

Jun 29, 2017, 8:36 AM ET
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” movie on “Good Morning America” today.

Johnson, 45, stars alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan in the film, which he said is not a remake of the classic 1995 Robin Williams movie.

“This is a very exciting morning because what you guys are getting ready to see is a sneak peak of our new movie ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’” he said. “We didn't want to make a remake, we wanted to honor the original [and] make a movie that the world would enjoy by continuing the legacy, continuing the journey.”

Take a look at the debut of the action-packed “Jumanji” trailer:

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” hits theaters in December.