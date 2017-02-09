Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson, Misty Copeland and Steph Curry Speak Against Under Armour CEO's Trump Praise

Under Armour's most prominent spokespeople -- Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, Misty Copeland and Steph Curry -- are all speaking out against comments that Kevin Plank, the brand's CEO, recently made in support of President Donald Trump.

Johnson, 44, took to Instagram Thursday clarifying to his fan base that he disagrees with Plank, who called the president "a real asset to this country."

"His words were divisive and lacking in perspective," Johnson said of Plank. "Inadvertently creating a situation where the personal political opinions of UA’s partners and its employees were overshadowed by the comments of its CEO."

"A good company is not solely defined by its CEO," Johnson added, explaining that at times he will disagree with the company, including it's CEO.

Johnson didn't acquiesce to some fans' cry to end his relationship with Under Armour. Instead, he explained why he wouldn't.

"My responsibility here is not only to the global audience we serve, but also to the thousands of workers who pour blood, sweat, and tears into making Under Armour strong," he said. "Debate is healthy. But in a time of widespread disagreement, so is loyalty."

Copeland, the first African-American woman to be named principal dancer at the world-renowned American Ballet Theatre, also spoke out in a lengthy letter on social media.

The ballerina revealed she's spoken with Plank privately, but also wanted to take a stance publicly.

Plank currently serves on President Trump's American Manufacturing Council along with the CEOs of Dell, Dow Chemical, Ford, GE, Johnson & Johnson and Tesla. Previously, he's worked across the aisle for both Democrats and Republicans.

"I have always appreciated the great support and platform that Under Armour has given me to represent my community, gender and career on the world stage," Copeland began. "However, I strongly disagree with Kevin Plank's recent comments in support of Trump as recently reported."

During a Tuesday interview on "Halftime Report," Plank expressed concerns about Trump's "border tax" proposal. Speaking about Trump, the CEO clarified that he feels the president is "a pro-business president" and that "is something that’s a real asset to this country."

"He wants to make bold decisions and be decisive," Plank continued. "I'm a big fan of people that operate in the world of 'publish and iterate' versus 'think, think, think, think, think,' so there’s a lot that I respect there."

After Plank's comments, Under Armour released a statement Wednesday, saying in part, "We engage in policy, not politics."

The statement continued, "We have teammates from different religions, races, nationalities, genders and sexual orientations, different ages, life experiences and opinions. This is the core of our company. At Under Armour, our diversity is our strength, and we will continue to advocate for policies that protect our house, our business, our team and our community."

Copeland, 34, concluded, "It is important to me that [Plank], and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves."

However, she stopped short of saying she was ending her relationship with Under Armour, which many of her fans have called on her to do.

On Wednesday, NBA player Steph Curry told the San Jose Mercury News that he also spoke to Plank on the telephone, expressing concern.

He said after the brand released their statement, he felt "that's the Under Armour I know."