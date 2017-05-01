'DWTS': Sasha Farber and Emma Slater talk 'Hot Summer Nights' tour

The cast for the 24th season of "Dancing With the Stars" is gearing up for a new tour across America.

Pro dancers Sasha Farber and Emma Slater told ABC News that the show, “Dancing with the Stars: Live! - Hot Summer Nights," will feature exciting new performances beginning June 16 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"Being on a TV show, you don't see the fans as much as you really want to, and being on tour, the best part is the end of the show, is seeing the fans and getting to meet and say thank you and getting to explain to them that it's because of them where we are today," Farber said.

Farber and Slater got engaged during "DWTS" on Oct. 4, 2016. While the couple isn't rushing their nuptials, both agreed that they're happy to go on tour together.

"It's going to kind of be a honeymoon ... that's why we like going on tour to get to go on different places, go to different coffee shops meet different people -- it's going to be really fun," Farber said.

"It's not actually our honeymoon," Emma chimed in, laughing. "He says he going to take me to Italy,"

Farber and Slater said they will arrive in Atlantic City a few days before their first show. From there, they'll hop on a tour bus with the rest of their fellow dancers, they said.

Also performing at events will be fellow pros Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko and more.

Farber and Slater took time out for a rapid-fire Q&A as they prepare to embark on the 43-city adventure.

1. Describe life on tour in a few words.

Slater: "Exciting, dynamic, social."

Farber: "Happy and exciting."

2. What is your favorite memory from a "Dancing With the Stars" tour?

Slater: "When we were in Atlanta, we'd go to a children's hospital. We get to hand out all these toys and and play games with the kids. For us as a team, we make a day of it and its a really fun day."

Farber: "It would have to be doing one of my dances with my fiance."

3. Name a favorite city you've visited.

Slater: "I really like New Orleans. That's my favorite."

Farber: "New Orleans."

4. What is your must-have travel essential?

Slater: "My fiance."

Farber: "Emma.

5. Name an app you can’t live without on your phone.

Slater: "If its not Netflix, Postmates. You can order food. If you're really busy like I am all the time and need to eat on the go constantly, it's great."

Farber: "A Russian card game, Durak."

6. How about your favorite movie or TV show to watch while traveling?

Slater: "'The Bachelor,' the girls, every single Monday, we will pre-record it...'Love Actually,' 'Harry Potter' marathon, 'Ruthless People.'"

Farber: "'Notting Hill' is one of my favorite movies."

7. Tell us your go-to food option while on the road.

Slater: "I love veggie trays with hummus. Hummus, I guess you can say, is on the healthier side, but when you eat as much as I do, it's borderline obsessive."

Farber: "KFC."

