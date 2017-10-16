Ed Sheeran injures right arm in 'bicycle accident'

Sad news, Ed Sheeran fans.

The British singer and guitarist has injured his right arm in what he described as a "bicycle accident." He even posted a photo of his injured arm on Instagram.

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT E

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," he captioned the photo. "Please stay tuned for further news."

ABC News reached out to a rep for Sheeran, but didn’t immediately hear back

According to the singer's website, Sheeran, 26, was scheduled to begin the Asian leg of his tour to promote his latest album, "Divide," on Oct. 22, before heading to Australia and then Europe.