Ed Sheeran injures right arm in 'bicycle accident'

Oct 16, 2017, 10:07 AM ET
PHOTO: Musician Ed Sheeran before he performs at the Mix 104.1 Beach House in Bourne, Mass., July 14, 2017. PlayJonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Image
Sad news, Ed Sheeran fans.

The British singer and guitarist has injured his right arm in what he described as a "bicycle accident." He even posted a photo of his injured arm on Instagram.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," he captioned the photo. "Please stay tuned for further news."

ABC News reached out to a rep for Sheeran, but didn’t immediately hear back

According to the singer's website, Sheeran, 26, was scheduled to begin the Asian leg of his tour to promote his latest album, "Divide," on Oct. 22, before heading to Australia and then Europe.