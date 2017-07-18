Fresh off his "Game of Thrones" cameo last Sunday, Ed Sheeran is guest-starring on another beloved TV show.

Entertainment Weekly reported the singer will be getting animated on an episode of "The Simpsons."

Sheeran will be playing a character named Brendan in the upcoming musical-themed episode “Haw-Haw Land.” He’s a musician similar to Ryan Gosling’s character in "La La Land," and Lisa develops a little crush on him.

“He keeps alternating [between], ‘You’re not that great, but you could be fantastic,’ and she keeps falling for him because of his talent,” executive producer Al Jean told EW of Sheeran’s character, who will sing a bit in the episode.

Jean added that Sheeran had expressed interest in appearing on the show and once they realized they had the perfect part for him, they had him record his vocals over the phone from England. The singer is such a "Simpsons" fan that he sports a tattoo of the obscure character Blinky the Three-Eyed Fish.

Sheeran posted about the news on Instagram, writing, "This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on."

Season 29 of "The Simpsons" premieres Oct. 1 on Fox.