Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are selling their Montecito estate for $45 million, according to the Sotheby's listing, posted on Monday.

Located in Santa Barbara county and overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the estate includes 16.88 acres and features a 10,500 sq. ft. home built by architect Wallace Frost in 1934.

The home, which the couple purchased in 2012, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms and nine fireplaces. Also on the grounds: a swimming pool, a tennis court and an entertainment pavilion.

"The house is always surprising. It reveals itself to you in new ways every day," DeGeneres said in a Sothebys press release. "It's not overly manicured or tidy. It's not overly precious or perfect. And it's a home that manages to be both spacious and cozy at once."

DeGeneres, 49, is known for her love of real estate and featured her Montecito estate in her 2015 book "Home." Around the time of the book's release, DeGeneres told the Los Angeles Times that she never buys a new house thinking that she'll re-sell it. Though she's been known to sell homes fully-furnished, she doesn't include items that are "sentimental or personal."

"I learned as I went along that selling them furnished is lucrative," she explained to the newspaper. "I also just think it can be really fun to move in somewhere that’s completely furnished."