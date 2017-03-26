Elton John celebrates 70th birthday with star-studded party

Elton John knows how to throw a party, and he didn't disappoint when he turned 70 on Saturday night.

The English singer gathered his friends, family and many A-listers to fete him inside Red Studios in Los Angeles. The evening was hosted by Rob Lowe and featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Ryan Adams and more.

At one point during the party, Wonder performed his iconic rendition of "Happy Birthday" with help from Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga singing with Stevie Wonder at Elton John's 70th birthday party. Prince Harry also made an appearance, via video, wearing sunglasses with stars on them. #eltonjohn #ladygaga #steviewonder #eltonjohnaidsfoundation A post shared by Melanie Bromley (@melaniebromley) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

Lady Gaga performing at Elton John's birthday party in Hollywood . What a voice! #ladygaga #eltonjohn #eltonjohnaidsfoundation A post shared by @fizphoto on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

casual @ladygaga #happybirthdayelton #ladygaga A post shared by laura hyatt (@lhyatt) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:54pm PDT

#ryanadams singing rocket man, does it get much better? #happybirthdayelton A post shared by laura hyatt (@lhyatt) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

Other celebrities attended the gala, which also served as a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Hammer Museum at UCLA.

Neil Patrick Harris, Jon Hamm, Heidi Klum, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Tilly and Katy Perry were all spotted at the party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

It was a great evening! #EltonJohnbirthday A post shared by Jennifer Tilly (@jennifertilly) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

John also took to the piano to perform at the party.

Awesome day turns into an awesome night. Elton John just celebrated his 70th birthday by throwing one hell of a party at our studio. Thanks for giving an incredible performance with some pretty special friends and choosing RED STUDIOS for your special night . #REDSTUDIOS #ladygaga #steviewonder photo Davide Caenero A post shared by Jarred Land (@instajarred) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

Before his big night, the singer posted on Instagram to thank his "Facebook friends for the fabulous birthday card signed by all of you!"