Elton John celebrates 70th birthday with star-studded party

Elton John knows how to throw a party, and he didn't disappoint when he turned 70 on Saturday night.
The English singer gathered his friends, family and many A-listers to fete him inside Red Studios in Los Angeles. The evening was hosted by Rob Lowe and featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Ryan Adams and more.
At one point during the party, Wonder performed his iconic rendition of "Happy Birthday" with help from Lady Gaga.
Other celebrities attended the gala, which also served as a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Hammer Museum at UCLA.
Neil Patrick Harris, Jon Hamm, Heidi Klum, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Tilly and Katy Perry were all spotted at the party.
New instagram photo of Dakota at Elton John's birthday party last night with Katy Perry, Derek Blasberg and Elton himself // repost from @derekblasberg: The other queen of England. ???????? Happy 70th birthday @eltonjohn and thank you for an amazing night! // #dakotajohnson #eltonjohn #katyperry #derekblasberg
John also took to the piano to perform at the party.
Awesome day turns into an awesome night. Elton John just celebrated his 70th birthday by throwing one hell of a party at our studio. Thanks for giving an incredible performance with some pretty special friends and choosing RED STUDIOS for your special night . #REDSTUDIOS #ladygaga #steviewonder photo Davide Caenero
Before his big night, the singer posted on Instagram to thank his "Facebook friends for the fabulous birthday card signed by all of you!"