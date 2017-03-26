Elton John celebrates 70th birthday with star-studded party

Mar 26, 2017, 11:02 AM ET
PHOTO: Bernie Taupin (L) and Sir Elton John celebrate Elton Johns 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum on March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Bernie Taupin (L) and Sir Elton John celebrate Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood on March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Elton John knows how to throw a party, and he didn't disappoint when he turned 70 on Saturday night.

The English singer gathered his friends, family and many A-listers to fete him inside Red Studios in Los Angeles. The evening was hosted by Rob Lowe and featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Ryan Adams and more.

At one point during the party, Wonder performed his iconic rendition of "Happy Birthday" with help from Lady Gaga.

Other celebrities attended the gala, which also served as a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Hammer Museum at UCLA.

Neil Patrick Harris, Jon Hamm, Heidi Klum, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Tilly and Katy Perry were all spotted at the party.

PHOTO: Musician Stevie Wonder celebrates Elton Johns 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood on March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Musician Stevie Wonder celebrates Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood on March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

PHOTO: Katy Perry celebrates Elton Johns 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood on March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Katy Perry celebrates Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood on March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

PHOTO: Neil Patrick Harris celebrates Elton Johns 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood on March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Neil Patrick Harris celebrates Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood on March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

John also took to the piano to perform at the party.

Before his big night, the singer posted on Instagram to thank his "Facebook friends for the fabulous birthday card signed by all of you!"