Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael at Concert

Elton John paid homage to his dear friend George Michael last night at his show in Las Vegas.

John performed the duet the two sang together in 1990, "Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me."

Fans took to Instagram and Twitter to post video and pictures from the touching tribute.

"#EltonJohn tonight in #Vegas with his tribute to #GeorgeMichael #rip," wrote one fan, coupled with a short clip.

During the song, you see a picture of Michael in the back of the stage. The former Wham! singer was found dead at his home in England at the age of 53 on Christmas morning.

Another fan wrote, "Such a beautiful and moving dedication to #georgemichael by the amazing incomparable #eltonjohn #sireltonjohn Seriously one of the best concerts I've ever had the pleasure of attending. Thank you."

After news of Michael's death broke, John took to Instagram to write, "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP."