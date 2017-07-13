The announcement of Emmy nominations on Thursday morning left some jumping for joy -- notably, fans of "Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld, which led the pack with 22 nominations apiece -- and others, scratching their heads.

Amazon's "Transparent" had been nominated for best comedy series for the past two years, but was left out this time around. However, there were some things for the cast and to cheer about: stars Kathryn Hahn, Judith Light, and Jeffrey Tambor all earned individual nominations.

Meanwhile, HBO's "Girls," which ended its six-season run earlier this year, was also shut out of the best comedy series category. The show did score eight nominations total, though, including two best guest actor in a comedy series nods for Matthew Rhys and Riz Ahmed. Both stars were also recognized in best actor categories.

Another HBO show that failed to earn the recognition many thought it deserved in its last season is "The Leftovers," which only garnered one nomination.

A few other snubs and surprises included:

Snubs

Oprah Winfrey: Some expected Winfrey to earn a nomination for her role as Deborah Lacks in "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," the HBO TV movie that she also executive-produced. While the project was nominated in the outstanding television movie category, Winfrey was shut out.

Rami Malek: The "Mr. Robot" star earned the Emmy for best actor in a drama series earlier this year -- and yet, on Thursday morning, the USA star's name was not among the nominees.

HBO actresses: While Julia Louis-Dreyfus earned her sixth consecutive best actress in a comedy series nomination for HBO's "Veep" (yes, she's won for the past five years!), other actresses who helm shows on the network were left out. Issa Rae of "Insecure" and Sarah Jessica Parker of "Divorce" were thought to be possibilities for best actress categories, but neither received a nomination.

Christine Baranski: Ken Tucker, Yahoo! TV critic-at-large told ABC News that a nomination for Baranski could indicate whether CBS's gamble of making "The Good Fight" an online-only show paid off. The show only received one nomination on Thursday, for best original main title theme music.

Mandy Moore: "This Is Us" received 13 nominations total, but Mandy Moore, who co-stars as matriarch Rebecca Pearson, did not receive the supporting actress nod many thought she'd nab.

"The Americans" Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell earned best actor and actress nominations for their roles in the FX drama, but the series, which did garner a nod for writing, was shut out of the best drama category.

"Orange Is the New Black": Uzo Aduba and Laverne Cox were nominated for their roles in the Netflix series, but the cast, overall, was not. Other actresses whom some believed should have received nods on Thursday morning, but didn't: Danielle Brooks and Samira Wiley, though the latter was recognized for her role in "The Handmaid's Tale."

Gina Rodriguez: The “Jane the Virgin” star, who won an Emmy after her show’s debut season, didn’t get recognized this year in the best actress in a comedy series category.

Surprises

Jane Fonda: For the past two years, Lily Tomlin has earned best comedic actress nominations for her role in the Netflix series, "Grace & Frankie," and this year, her partner-in-crime on the show, Fonda, got one too.

"Stranger Things" Many expected the sci-fi Netflix show to garner more than a couple Emmy nominations, but seeing Shannon Purser and David Harbour's names among the individual nominees were surprises to some.

Pamela Adlon: The FX star, who won an Emmy for voicing Bobby Hill on "King of the Hill" more than a decade ago, earned a best actress in a comedy series nomination for her starring role in "Better Things." In the past, she'd been nominated for her work on "Louie."

Zach Galifianakis: Though he's been nominated in the past for his work on "Between Two Ferns" and "Saturday Night Live," Galifianakis earned his first best actor in a comedy series nomination on Thursday for "Baskets."

"Genius": The National Geographic project earned 10 nominations, including a best lead actor in a limited series or movie nod for Geoffrey Rush, who played Albert Einstein.