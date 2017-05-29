Emmy Rossum marries 'Mr. Robot' creator Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum wed her longtime boyfriend Sam Esmail in New York City Sunday.

The "Shameless" actress announced the news on Instagram the following day by posting a picture from the nuptials without a caption.

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on May 29, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

The nuptials were held inside New York City's Central Synagogue, according to People magazine.

Rossum's "Shameless" co-stars attended the festivities, the mag added, including William H. Macy. Also Rami Malek, star of Esmail's show "Mr. Robot," attended the ceremony along with Robert Downey Jr. and Christian Slater.

Congrats @emmyrossum and husband @samesmail Thank you for letting me invade your space this weekend. It was beautiful. Thank you @voguemagazine @houseofherrera check out the story online. A post shared by ??: BRIANBOWENSMITH (@brianbowensmith) on May 29, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

The bride wore a dress designed by Carolina Herrera. The designer posted a picture of Rossum, 30, trying on the dress in their private New York City showroom.

The elegant @emmyrossum wore a custom #CarolinaHerrera wedding gown yesterday to her nuptials in NYC. A post shared by Carolina Herrera (@houseofherrera) on May 29, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Esmail, 39, and Rossum became engaged back in August 2015, two years after they began dating.

This is the first marriage for the TV producer and the second marriage for Rossum, who was married to music executive Justin Siegel for two years before splitting in 2010.

Previously, Rossum opened up to Cosmopolitan magazine about tying the knot again.

"I hope I do," Rossum said of marrying again back in 2014. "Honestly, I was so young, I don’t think I knew what marriage meant. My parents were never married, and I was teased in school and called a bastard. So the idea of marriage as safety forever was idealized in my head, and we rushed into it."