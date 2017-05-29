Emmy Rossum marries 'Mr. Robot' creator Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum wed her longtime boyfriend Sam Esmail in New York City Sunday.
The "Shameless" actress announced the news on Instagram the following day by posting a picture from the nuptials without a caption.
The nuptials were held inside New York City's Central Synagogue, according to People magazine.
Rossum's "Shameless" co-stars attended the festivities, the mag added, including William H. Macy. Also Rami Malek, star of Esmail's show "Mr. Robot," attended the ceremony along with Robert Downey Jr. and Christian Slater.
The bride wore a dress designed by Carolina Herrera. The designer posted a picture of Rossum, 30, trying on the dress in their private New York City showroom.
Esmail, 39, and Rossum became engaged back in August 2015, two years after they began dating.
This is the first marriage for the TV producer and the second marriage for Rossum, who was married to music executive Justin Siegel for two years before splitting in 2010.
Previously, Rossum opened up to Cosmopolitan magazine about tying the knot again.
"I hope I do," Rossum said of marrying again back in 2014. "Honestly, I was so young, I don’t think I knew what marriage meant. My parents were never married, and I was teased in school and called a bastard. So the idea of marriage as safety forever was idealized in my head, and we rushed into it."