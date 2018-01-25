Empire State Building pays homage to ‘The Phantom of the Opera’

The Empire State Building put on a dazzling musical light show on Wednesday in honor of "The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running show in Broadway history.

The musical, which debuted at Manhattan’s Majestic Theater in 1988, will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Friday, but its cast came together on Wednesday to commemorate the milestone with a special gala performance.

"The Phantom" live-streamed the entire light-to-music show on its Twitter feed late Wednesday.

“The Phantom of the Opera has partnered with fellow New York City masterpiece the Empire State Building for a spectacular Music-To-Light Show during the Gala party,” according to press material. “At 11 p.m. sharp, a custom-designed light show by world-renowned lighting designer Marc Brickman will illuminate the tower lights of the iconic building synchronized to a special arrangement of music from ‘The Phantom of the Opera.’”

The show was also honored at the NASDAQ, which allowed cast members to ring the stock market’s opening bell earlier this week.

The legendary musical tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, “exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it,” according to press material.

The production has played nearly 12,500 shows to 18 million people since it's NYC debut," its website says.