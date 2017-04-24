"Happy Days" actress Erin Moran likely died from cancer at her Indiana home, authorities said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

The joint statement posted to Facebook on Monday by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and Harrison County Coroner's Office said autopsy results show that the 56-year-old actress, whose legal name was Erin Moran-Fleischman, had stage 4 cancer. It does not specify what type of cancer.

Although toxicology test results are still pending, the statement added that no illegal narcotics were found at Moran's home.

The actress was found dead Saturday in her home in New Salisbury, Indiana, about 20 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky, after paramedics responded to a 911 call.

The former child star is best known for playing Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi."

But, in recent years, she had fallen on hard times. In 2009, she told Xfinity that she was working on a memoir called, "Happy Days, Depressing Nights."

Over the weekend, Moran's co-stars took to social media to remember her.

"Such sad sad news," Ron Howard, who played her older brother Richie Cunningham, tweeted. "RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens."

Henry Winkler, who played family friend Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli, tweeted, "OH Erin ... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ... Rest In It serenely now ... too soon."