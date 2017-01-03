A day after revealing that her baby son suffered a head injury during a fall, Eva Amurri is thanking her fans for their support while addressing her critics.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has reached out with words of comfort or to share their own stories the past 24 hours. It is so moving to know there are so many of you who are wishing our sweet boy well, and who are rooting us on as a family," the actress-turned-lifestyle blogger and daughter of Susan Sarandon wrote on Instagram.

"I'd like to say one thing, which is that Parenthood is not a competition," she continued. "Nobody gets an award at the end of all of it for doing it the best or most perfect way. All that matters is how we make our children feel, how we feel about them, and how we feel about ourselves as parents."

On New Year's Day, Amurri opened up on her blog, Happily Eva After, that she had been struggling as a mother ever since November, when the night nurse holding her son, Major, fell asleep and dropped him on the hardwood floor. Major suffered a cracked skull and bleeding on his brain, and spent two days in the hospital, she wrote. Amurri now says he's fine with no brain damage and an "excellent" prognosis.

Happy New Beginnings! ?????? A very honest letter I wrote about some personal struggles is on my blog today. https://t.co/zg9JiMNkjA pic.twitter.com/9M9SNS2dRa — Eva Amurri Martino (@TheHappilyEva) January 1, 2017

But, she wrote, since then she has been wracked with feelings of guilt, fear and anxiety, and said that she could be suffering "some form of post traumatic stress disorder, possibly linked to some form of postpartum depression" and was seeking the help of a therapist.

Her blog received dozens of comments, most of them supportive, but there were some critical ones as well -- which Amurri addressed in her Instagram post Monday.

"To those who have expressed judgement, cruelty, and criticism of me, my choices, or my fragility during this time -- I'm not going to justify myself to you," she wrote. "But I sincerely wish that 2017 brings you enough self love and confidence that you no longer feel the need to tear down another person during their darkest moment."

She concluded with "Peace, please."