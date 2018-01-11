1st look at Taylor Swift's new 'End Game' video with Future and Ed Sheeran

Pop music superstar Taylor Swift debuted a teaser clip for the highly anticipated new video for her song "End Game," featuring rapper Future and Ed Sheeran, on "Good Morning America" today.

The 20-second trailer for Swift's video shows the singer in two different sequined looks partying with Sheeran and Future. In the video, which was was shot in Miami, Tokyo and London, Swift also dances on a yacht, takes in fireworks from a beach, and walks the streets of Tokyo.

"End Game" is the latest single off of the 10-time Grammy Award winner's sixth studio album, "Reputation," which was released on Nov. 10, 2017, and become the top selling album of the year.

The full music video will be released tonight at midnight.