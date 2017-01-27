Carrie Fisher once wrote that she wanted her obituary to read that she “drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

After the "Star Wars" legend died late last month at the age of 60, what followed were dozens and dozens of glowing tributes to the actress who played and made Princess Leia a pop culture icon.

But Fisher also had some very specific thoughts about how she wanted to be remembered at the Academy Awards, revealed in a recently-unearthed April 2010 interview with the hosts of the Rebel Force Radio podcast.

During the interview with hosts Jimmy McInerney and Jason Swank, the actress said she had a specific request of her "Star Wars" co-star Harrison Ford, who played Leia's love interest Han Solo in the original trilogy and the recent film "The Force Awakens."

“I asked him [at a party] if he would be in my death reel, and if he would sing,” Fisher said. “It’s just something I want.”

Fisher told McInerney and Swank that she was inspired by that year’s Oscars tribute to writer-director John Hughes, featuring a lineup of actors that appeared in his films.

“So, I figured they’ll bring out, depending on when it happens, there’s a lot of people they can bring out,” Fisher said.

Fisher’s take on Ford’s role in the tribute?

“He’s going to sing ‘Melancholy Wookiee,’” she joked.

McInerney asked Fisher if she’s ever heard Ford sing.

“No, and I don’t think we’re missing much,” Fisher quipped.

McInerney, a lifelong fan who says he was intimidated by interviewing such an icon of the "Star Wars" galaxy, told ABC News of the unearthed request that he hopes the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is listening.

“That’s what she’s asking for. You can say she’s being flippant and silly, but that’s what she said she wants,” McInerney said. “We’re looking to create a movement here.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The 89th Academy Awards air on ABC on Feb. 26, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

