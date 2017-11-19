What to expect from the 2017 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards are perhaps best known for their musical performances, and according to this year's host and producers, there'll be no shortage of memorable, touching and even "insane" moments.
The excitement will start right away, with Kelly Clarkson and Pink opening the show with a duet.
"It’s [Clarkson's] 15th anniversary of winning 'American Idol,' so she’s gonna throw it back to her very first hit, as well as doing her newest single," AMA producer Mark Bracco told ABC News. "And then Pink ... is doing something that has never been done before ... and it’s insane in the best possible way."
Selena Gomez's performance of "Wolves" is sure to be a highlight for fans as well. The singer will be taking the stage for the first time since her kidney transplant, and Bracco said that it's bound to be "a very emotional night for her."
Another highlight: Christina Aguilera will sing a medley of songs from Whitney Houston's "The Bodyguard" soundtrack, released 25 years ago this week.
"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the show, and she's most excited for the performance by her mom, the iconic Diana Ross, who will receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.
"There’s so much of an emphasis on youth, but to see a woman whose career has spanned so many decades, that is still performing, still on stage, still singing live, still looking gorgeous ... it shows you what’s possible," she told ABC News. "And people who’ve never seen her ... it’s worth it!"
The American Music Awards air live on ABC Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. Other performers include Niall Horan, Alessia Cara, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Hailee Steinfeld, Nick Jonas and many more.
Here the nominees in some of the top categories. Bruno Mars leads the pack with eight nominations, followed by The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd, all of whom have five.
Artist of the Year
- Bruno Mars
- The Chainsmokers
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
- Alessia Cara
- Lady Gaga
- Rihanna
Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
- The Chainsmokers
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
- Bruno Mars -- “24K Magic
- Drake -- “More Life”
- The Weeknd - “Starboy”
Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
- The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey -- “Closer”
- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber -- “Despacito”
- Ed Sheeran -- “Shape of You”
New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile
- James Arthur
- Niall Horan
- Julia Michaels
- Post Malone
- Rae Sremmurd
Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity
- The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey -- “Closer”
- DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne -- “I’m the One”
- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber -- “Despacito”
- Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar -- “Don’t Wanna Know”
- The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk -- “Starboy”
Tour of the Year
- Garth Brooks
- Coldplay
- U2
Video of the Year
- Bruno Mars -- “That’s What I Like”
- Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee -- “Despacito”
- Ed Sheeran -- “Shape of You”
Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Migos
Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Drake -- "More Life"
- Kendrick Lamar -- "DAMN."
- Migos -- "Culture"
Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop
- DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne -- “I’m the One”
- Kendrick Lamar -- “HUMBLE.”
- Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane -- “Black Beatles”
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
- Bruno Mars
- Childish Gambino
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
- Beyoncé
- Kehlani
- Rihanna
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
- Bruno Mars -- 24K Magic
- Childish Gambino -- Awaken, My Love!
- The Weeknd -- Starboy
Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
- Bruno Mars -- “That’s What I Like”
- Khalid -- “Location”
- The Weeknd -- “Starboy”
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Linkin Park
- twenty one pilots
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
- Bruno Mars
- Shawn Mendes
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist - Latin
- Daddy Yankee
- Luis Fonsi
- Shakira
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
- The Chainsmokers
- DJ Snake
- Calvin Harris
Top Soundtrack
- "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2"
- "Moana"
- "Trolls"