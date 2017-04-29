What to expect from the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place earlier this month in Brooklyn, New York, and now you can watch an HBO special featuring highlights from the extravaganza.

This year's honorees included Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra and Pearl Jam.

Here is a rundown of some of the ceremony's key moments:

--Ex-Journey singer Steve Perry joined his former band mates to accept his induction, although he didn't perform with them. With current frontman Arnel Pineda, Journey then performed "Separate Ways," "Lights" and "Don't Stop Believin'."

--Yes was inducted by Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. Following speeches that included some off-color jokes by former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, most of the band's classic lineup reunited during the performance segment, which saw Lee filling in for late bassist Chris Squire.

--Electric Light Orchestra opened the ceremony with a cover of the late Chuck Berry's "Roll Over Beethoven." The late George Harrison's son, Dhani, inducted ELO. After speeches from frontman Jeff Lynne and founding singer/multi-instrumentalist Roy Wood, the band performed "Evil Woman" and "Mr. Blue Sky."

--Huge Pearl Jam fan David Letterman inducted the grunge greats, filling in for an ailing Neil Young. The band's performance featured "Alive" -- with ex-member Dave Krusen manning the drums for the first time in 25 years -- as well as "Given to Fly" and "Better Man."

--This year's other honorees were folk singer Joan Baez, late rapper Tupac Shakur and Chic's Nile Rodgers, who was inducted in conjunction with receiving the Rock Hall's Award for Musical Excellence.

--The show also included a Prince tribute by Lenny Kravitz and a finale featuring all the inductees jamming on a rendition of Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

The special airs at 8 p.m. ET on HBO.