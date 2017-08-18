What to expect from Marvel's 'The Defenders'

Charlie Cox's blind attorney/ninja Daredevil, Mike Colter's unbreakable Luke Cage, Krysten Ritter's hard-hitting, hard-drinking Jessica Jones and Finn Jones' indestructible Iron Fist team up in Netflix's "The Defenders," which is now available for streaming.

The show unites all of Marvel's "Hell's Kitchen Heroes" for the first time.

The unlikely team is forced together when a series of clues they individually follow lead them to discover that New York City is in the crosshairs of a mysterious figure played with chilling ease by Sigourney Weaver.

"She has a very formidable presence," Jones told ABC News about the veteran actress. "[I]t just elevates the show by having her on it."

Much of the fun is watching these jagged puzzle pieces of characters trying to fit together. When they're not busting through walls, they're often busting each other's chops: Ritter's ever eye-rolling Jessica Jones pokes fun at Daredevil's costume, and she refers to "hero" as "the H-word."

"We almost felt like fanboys by the time we got to 'The Defenders,'" Cox admitted, "and we were real excited to see ... what the relationships would be like ... I think ... what the fans are really going to respond to is the scenes where the four of us are in the same room, kinda just shooting the s---, you know?"

Jones is also a veteran of "Game of Thrones," though he already met his end as Loras Tyrell, The Knight of Flowers. He noted, "The difference between 'Thrones' and something like this is the Marvel fanbase is incredibly loyal ... [people are] enthusiastic about the show."

