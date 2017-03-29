Family and close friends said goodbye to singer George Michael today during an intimate ceremony that took place three months after his death.

"Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved Son, Brother and Friend," a representative for the Michael family told ABC News in a statement Wednesday.

"George Michael's family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family's wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion," the statement added.

No other details of the service were provided.

Michael died at the age of 53 on Dec. 25. At that time, his publicist told ABC News, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period."

Earlier this month, the coroner who worked on the singer's autopsy told ABC News he died from heart disease and a "fatty liver."

The coroner from Oxfordshire in southern England said in the statement that Michael had "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis," which can cause the heart muscle to decrease blood flow and not contract normally.