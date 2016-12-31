Fergie Gears Up for Her 11th Year on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Fergie will be hosting the Hollywood party piece of Dick Clark's "New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" for the 11th year at Saturday's celebration.

The Black Eyed Peas singer told ABC News that it's great "to be part of this tradition," especially because she goes so far back with some of the people involved.

"A lot of the camera guys, I worked with on the show 'Kids Incorporated' when I was a little girl," Fergie said.

"[They] really ... go out of their way to make it such a great show and such quality," she said of ABC's New Year's Eve special that airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Fergie, 41, is performing two songs this year: "MILF Money" and "Life Goes On," from her upcoming album "Double Dutchess."

"They’re totally different, which reflects [the] album," she said of the music. "It’s definitely all over the map."

Of this year's Hollywood lineup, Fergie is most excited about seeing Mike Posner, Lukas Graham and her friend John Legend. In fact, she's friendly with Legend's whole family.

"Chrissy Teigen, his wife, and his daughter Luna were in my video,” Fergie said with a laugh. "Luna made her video debut three weeks after she was born!"

The Hollywood lineup also includes Alessia Cara, Hailee Steinfeld, Fifth Harmony, Flo Rida, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes and more. From other locations, you'll see Jason Derulo, Panic! At the Disco, Demi Lovato and Lionel Richie.

Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan and DNCE perform live in New York's Times Square.

DNCE frontman Joe Jonas told ABC News that they love playing New Year's Eve ... and every other day of the year.

"We play on our birthdays, we play on Christmas," he laughed. "Sometimes we have to have people around us be like, 'Guys, it’s OK to have a day off!'"

Jonas added, "We just really have fun with it and ... it does feel good to celebrate with your fans as well."