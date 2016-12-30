Ryan Seacrest ran into some technical difficulties this morning while on his way to reveal the New Year's Eve ball in Times Square.

The host of “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve” was en route with producers to "Good Morning America" when his elevator got stuck on the first floor.

Seacrest was trapped for 40 minutes before the FDNY rescued him and the crew.

"I will tell you this, if you've ever been stuck in an elevator, it's funny and cute for about 10 minutes," Seacrest joked. "And then about 20 minutes in, it's not so funny anymore. But thank you to the fire department who came and rescued us and pried those doors open."

Seacrest, 42, said he and "GMA" staffers were inside the same elevator he has to take Saturday night to ring in the New Year.

"We didn't make it to floor two," he said, adding that the only "snacks" they had were Altoids, cough drops and one Advil.

Seacrest tweeted a play-by-play of the incident in good humor.

And if the elevator fails on Dec. 31, the TV host said he has a solution: "We could always take the stairs."

“Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve” airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC Saturday.