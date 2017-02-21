"Flip or Flop" host Christina El Moussa said she is doing "really, really good" and continuing to film her hit HGTV show with her estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa, as the couple goes through a high-profile divorce.

"There’s a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end we’re just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents and coworkers that we can be,” Moussa, 33, said today on “Good Morning America.”

Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce from his wife of seven years last month.

El Moussa said she and Tarek will continue to work together on-air while divorcing behind the scenes. They are currently filming season 7 of "Flip or Flop."

"We have so much fun on set and we look forward to continuing the show," said El Moussa. "We met at work so we worked together before we ever started dating."

"It’s our normal," she said of her working situation with Tarek, with whom she also runs a seminar company. The El Moussas appeared smiling alongside each other at a speaking engagement at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The former couple have two young children, an 18-month old son and 6-year-old daughter. Together they overcame infertility and Tarek's battle with thyroid cancer during their marriage.

"Our kids are transitioning well," said El Moussa. "Tarek and I are friends and we have a lot of support from our family."

The El Moussas first addressed their split last December, telling ABC News in a statement at the time that they had experienced "challenges in their marriage." The estranged couple also confirmed that police had come to their home last year "in an abundance of caution," but added, "there was no violence and no charges were filed."

ABC News corroborated that information with local police.

HGTV, the network that has aired "Flip or Flop" since 2013, said in December that no production changes have been made to the show's schedule.

"We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina's great work on 'Flip or Flop.' When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children," the network said previously in a statement. "HGTV is currently airing episodes of 'Flip or Flop' and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

El Moussa said she is also at work on a book that will document "things I’ve gone through and what’s really helped me cope."

"I get so many nice messages from people that have gone through similar situations and just the positive outreach, it’s really helped me get through this," she said of fans' support.