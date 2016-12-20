'Flip or Flop' Star Says Son Gets Her Through 'Roughest Days'

"Flip or Flop" co-host Christina El Moussa continues to lean on her two children a week after she and her husband Tarek announced their split.

In a new Instagram post from Monday night, El Moussa captioned a short video, "Even on my roughest days he always brings a smile to my face.#BraydenJames you make our lives complete."

Son Brayden James, who was born late last year, is the youngest of the former couple's two kids. They also have a daughter Taylor Reese, who is 6.

In the video, El Moussa is playing with her son, putting a cloth napkin over his face as he squeals and smiles.

This emotional post comes hours after the couple posted a "thank you" to their fans on their official Facebook page.

"We have worked together since our early 20s and we will continue to do so moving forward while we continue to make our children our priority," they wrote. "We look forward to spending the Christmas season with family and want to wish a Merry Christmas and happy holidays to each and every one of you. May you all find peace and joy this holiday season."

Tarek has also spoken out on his own Instagram page.

"It's been a #crazy few days but we #love our kids soooo #much!! My #heart and #soul," he wrote last week.

The "Flip or Flop" reality stars, who buy homes at auction or through realtors and then renovate and re-sell them on their HGTV show, officially announced the separation last week after seven years of marriage. Their network followed suit and released a statement of its own, supporting its stars.

"When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children," HGTV said in a statement obtained by ABC News, adding the show would continue as scheduled.