A galaxy far, far away and Omaze are teaming up to help children around the world with the new "Force for Change" campaign.

The new "Star Wars" campaign will team up with UNICEF and Starlight Children's Foundation to celebrate four decades of the franchise's history. The first "Star Wars" film was released in May 1977.

The campaign offers incredible prizes like the chance to appear in the untitled Han Solo movie currently in production or walking the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Last Jedi" later this year. Fans can even win a chance to stay overnight at George Lucas' Skywalker Ranch in California.

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, and Daisy Ridley sent "Good Morning America" a video message announcing the news today.

"For 40 years, you've been the best fans in the world, bringing the franchise to life in ways we could have never imagined," Hamill said. "Now, it's our chance to celebrate you!"

The campaign runs from April 11 to May 11 and fans can head to Omaze.com/StarWars to enter.

ABC News and Lucasfilm are both part of parent company Disney.