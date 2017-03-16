Matthew Perry has some apologizing to do.

The former "Friends" star and confessed "half Canadian" said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Wednesday night that he and a friend beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were in grade school.

"I was a couple years ahead of him," Perry said of his time in fifth grade. "I have a story about him that I'm not proud of. ... My friend Chris Murray, who was also in fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau."

Perry, 47, said he couldn’t recall why they beat up a young Trudeau, now 45, but added, "I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy."

Justin Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau, was the Canadian prime minister at the time, but Perry said that wasn't the motivation.

"I think he was the only kid in school we could beat up," Perry said.

While Kimmel found it hard to believe that there were was no police protection for the prime minister's kid, Perry said, "I'm not bragging about this. This is terrible, and I was a stupid kid.”

The actor said he has not spoken to Trudeau to apologize but added, "I feel shame. I don't want to think about it."

Trudeau has yet to comment publicly on Perry's story.