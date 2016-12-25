'Fuller House' Renewed for Third Season

"Fuller House" is returning to Netflix for a third season!

The announcement was made in a video on Christmas Eve.

This gift’s for you. ??Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017. A video posted by Fuller House (@fullerhouse) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:05pm PST

"Fuller House" stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin quickly took to Twitter, saying "Christmas came early," and thanking Netflix for "the best Christmas present of them all!"

The "Full House" spinoff, starring Sweetin, Bure and Andrea Barber, premiered on Netflix in February 2016. The second season was released earlier this month.

In an interview for an ABC News special, "The Year: 2016," that aired this month, Bure, Sweetin and Barber reflected on their time on the original show and what it was like to reprise their roles for the revival.

“It’s like time never passed," Barber said. "We stepped right back into these roles effortlessly."

“We’ve all been very close over the years, so this wasn’t this big reunion,” Bure said. “It was more of coming back onto our stage and seeing the sets and going, ‘We get to do this all over again.’”

“I think we all sort of pinch ourselves at times,” Sweetin said. “It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime moment that we get to do twice.”