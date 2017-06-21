There may be a record-setting heat wave taking over parts of the country, but HBO has the perfect way to cool you off -- a new "Game of Thrones" trailer.

Winter is just about officially here, and this new clip is beyond action-packed.

All your favorites grace the screen in this new teaser, including Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister, before we get a look at the real threat to Westeros -- the White Walkers.

Snow talks of fighting this common enemy "together" despite any differences or fighting over the Iron Throne.

"We need to do the same if we are going to survive," he says.

The next parts include flaming swords, armies ready for battle and more! But you don't want to read any more about it, watch the full clip below:

This is the second trailer in recent months, the last focused more on the different factions looking to rule.

"Thrones" returns for season 7 on July 16.