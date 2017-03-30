'Game of Thrones' trailer offers chilling look at season 7

It looks like winter is finally here.

The first teaser-trailer for season 7 of "Game of Thrones" offers a chilling look at the upcoming episodes.

The 90-second clip is mostly pump-up footage for the new season set to start this summer. But there's one surprise at the end -- a shot of Cersei pans out so fans can see the Night King's eye.

Earlier this month, Kit Harington told ABC News that season 7 was the most ambitious yet.

"There are less episodes this year, so they spent more money on those episodes. So, the whole scale of it is up. ... It has to go into places TV hasn't been," he said.

"Game of Thrones" returns July 16.