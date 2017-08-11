With only three weeks left to go, things are really heating up on "Game of Thrones."

Last week's thrilling episode saw Daenerys absolutely decimate the Lannister forces in her quest for the Iron Throne. But with the seven kingdoms on the line, loyalty is hard to find.

Whether it's a blood-thirsty queen seeking allies and betraying others, or a new leader who will stop at nothing to win, it can be hard to follow through on one's promise of support, especially with factors of the heart involved.

Here's a look at which characters are most likely to turn their back on their king or queen.

1 - Tyrion Lannister

Tyrion and Jaime have always been close, and when Jaime charged at Daenerys, the queen's hand muttered, "Flee, you idiot."

Jaime's future was left unclear at the end of last week's episode (he was thrown into the water before being burned by the dragon). Tyrion still cares for his brother and if Daenerys ends up capturing Jaime on Sunday and threatens to take his life, that could cause hesitation on his part to follow in line.

Plus, Jaime let Tryion go when he was facing certain death, so will he repay the favor?

Furthermore, Tyrion will try his hardest to convince Jaime that Cersei, his sister and lover, doesn't have his best interests at heart.

2 - Jaime Lannister

Which leads us to Jaime. Say Daenerys does capture Jaime and then offers to trade him to Cersei in exchange for something she values. What if Cersei denies the request?

That could be ammunition for Jaime to turn his back on his love and side with his brother.

Cersei already said she would reward Euron Greyjoy if he delivered revenge for her, which he did. That didn't go over so well with Jaime, and furthermore, he now knows Tyrion did not kill his late son King Joffrey.

What if Cersei, given the chance to spare her brother's life with this new information, said, "I don't care, I want him dead anyway." That might make Jaime think twice about who he spends his time with.

3 - Euron Greyjoy

This guy is a complete wildcard. He's violent, blood thirsty and could turn on Cersei if she keeps rebuffing his advances. What if the handsome reward she promised was nothing he wants? This loose cannon could explode.

4 - Missandei

This may be a long shot, BUT hear us out. Missandei is Daenerys' right-hand woman, but she's also in love with Grey Worm, who is stuck at Casterly Rock.

What if she makes no attempts to save him, especially fresh off her victory with her dragon? What if she no longer believes she needs those forces and can win this war without Grey Worm? That might cause Missandei to equivocate.

5 - Sansa Stark

At the end of season 6, we see Littlefinger attempting to get inside Sansa’s head in order to sway her loyalty against her brother Jon Snow, the king in the North.

Littlefinger has implied that perhaps Sansa should be the rightful heir in the North and not “Ned Stark’s bastard” son. Could Littlefinger’s comments finally have an effect on her? Could a power-hungry Sansa stop supporting Jon Snow and try to take over as leader with Littlefinger’s army behind her?

It’s also been suggested that Snow is actually the son of a Targaryen, not Ned Stark. If this information comes out, that can affect the dynamic between Snow and Sansa. They could be cousins and not brother and sister like everyone thought. Littlefinger may use this information to convince Sansa to overthrow Snow as king in the North.

After all, Sansa has already been holding down the fort in Winterfell since Snow left for Dragonstone.