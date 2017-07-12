'Game of Thrones' cast predicts who will sit on the iron throne in season 7

Winter is almost here with season seven of the hit HBO show "Game of Thrones" fast approaching. The cast stopped by to relive the jaw-dropping end to last season and discuss what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated season ahead.

One burning question is what's next for the King of the North Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington, after his death and resurrection.

"You go straight back to square one. He's still got to rule," Harrington told ABC News' Jesse Palmer in an interview on "GMA."

"He's still got this annoying sister to deal with," the actor said laughing.

Jamie Lannister, the twin brother of Queen Cersei, who has taken back the throne, was last seen at home after all three children died. His stone cold expression at the very end of the finale left a mark on most fans.

"That's the beauty of, of being so blank faced," actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said about his character. "Then people can just read into it. But that's the whole point. I mean, I'm not going to tell you what he thinks. Because then I would give away what happens."

Jacob Anderson said his character Grey Worm and the rest who have traversed the seven kingdoms are prepared to arrive in Westeros. "We're here to mess stuff up" Anderson joked. "That's the polite way of putting that."

"More Blood"

Without giving too much away, Nathalie Emmanuel kept it short and sweet for what fans could expect: "More blood."

But the cast all agreed this season is one of the strongest yet.

"I thought they were the best scripts that they'd written," Iain Glen who plays Jorah Mormont said. "And I think what's really good is it's kind of, it feels like it's accelerating towards the endgame as opposed to any sense of ... treading water."

"Each scene is really vital"

"Each scene is really vital," Gwendoline Christie said. "The story that's exchanged, this season is so much about the story."

Harrington added that the biggest change fans can expect is in the timing.

"I think the major difference with this is the pace at which it moves," the on-screen King said. "It becomes a completely different TV show from the one ... you've expected."

Anderson lightened things up joking about what would be a fantastically comical twist.

"We're getting excited about the musical elements as well to the show," he said, laughing. "The dance numbers and the very exciting new direction."

The series has seen 196 deaths so far, which has left many wondering who could be next? All of the cast members agreed it's a bit shocking their characters are still around.

The production behind all the choreographed fighting, rage and deaths is something Anderson said he has sort of struggled with.

"It's really, I don't know about everybody else, but I find it really hard to not do the sound effects. Like, 'Whew. Shew. Boo-book-boo,'" he said. "'No, we'll do that later. Just you concentrate on moves.'"

"It feels like mayhem when you're doing it," Harrington added laughing. "You're just shooting what you can in as much of an order as you can. But you're like, 'This, I don't know how this is gonna come together at all.' And then you just you do your best with that. And then you give it over to the experts and the director and the editor and you see what they produce. And what they produced with the Battle of Bastards was extraordinary."

But the actors admittedly had to prepare for an even bigger battle to come this season.

"I think there are a couple," Harrington said without giving away the details, adding that he does not know how things will end.

Much of the cast thinks Daenerys will end up atop the iron throne, but Coster-Waldau proposed another theory.

"I don't think anyone will sit on it."

The season premiere entitled "Dragonstone," airs on July 16 on HBO.