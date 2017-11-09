Garth Brooks sounds off about lip syncing controversy at CMAs

Garth Brooks took home Entertainer of the Year last night at the 51st CMA Awards, but he also came under fire for apparently lip syncing during his performance of "Ask Me How I Know."

Interested in CMAs? Add CMAs as an interest to stay up to date on the latest CMAs news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Country music fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

"My heart is broken - how could you lip sync?" one fan wrote. Another added, "280 characters still aren't enough for me to accurately describe how upset I am that Garth Brooks is lip syncing on the CMAs."

.@GarthBrooks brought heart and soul to the #CMAawards stage in this iconic performance! pic.twitter.com/8QLHxNIt2w — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2017

Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP

After his big win, Brooks talked backstage with reporters, admitting that he did in fact lip sync. "The voice is gone," he said.

Brooks added that he was "trying to save what will be on stage tomorrow night [and] for another seven nights. Hopefully in Spokane."

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

"The CMAs were sweet enough to let me sleep until Wednesday," he said. "We did our rehearsals today and a game time call on whether or not we would sing to track or lip sync it and I decided to lip sync because the voice was just not there and you want to represent country music the best you can."

With all that said, how will Brooks celebrate his sixth Entertainer of the Year award?

You’ve made me feel like the EOTY all tour long! Thank YOU!!! love, g #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/IM4zUDgplG — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 9, 2017

This is what we call a winning night!! I get to carry the Queen’s shoes and take home EOTY! love, g #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/Uw8lF7K8nw — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 9, 2017

"Two words: Taco Bell. that's where we were a year ago tonight," he told "Good Morning America" of how he celebrated last year.