George Lucas, Billie Lourd pay tribute to Carrie Fisher at 'Star Wars' Celebration

Apr 13, 2017, 12:55 PM ET
PHOTO: Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia, in a promotional image for "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope."PlayCentury Fox/REX/Shutterstock
WATCH Star Wars Force for Change celebrates 40 years of 'Star Wars'

This afternoon, George Lucas, Billie Lourd and others paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher at a "Star Wars" Celebration.

Lucas, who cast a young Fisher as Princess Leia 40 years ago, spoke first, “She was a princess, she was a senator ... she was the boss, it was her war," he said of the film's plot. "There are not very many people like her. They are one in a billion."

Read: 'Star Wars' casts past and present celebrate 40th anniversary

Lucas added that among co-stars like Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, "She was the toughest one of the group ... We’ll all miss her, but she’ll always be the princess who took command and never backed down."

Fisher died late last year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The tribute didn't end there, as Fisher's daughter Lourd took the stage in full Princess Leia attire.

"My mom used to say she never knew where Leia ended and she began," Lourd said.

A montage of Fisher outtakes and interviews was then played for fans in attendance.

“Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope” she says in one clip.

Other actresses in the Star Wars universe commented on the strength of Fisher's performance in the series and the impact that had on them.

The tribute ended with the great composer John Williams playing the classic "Star Wars" themes.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and LucasFilms