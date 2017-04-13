This afternoon, George Lucas, Billie Lourd and others paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher at a "Star Wars" Celebration.

Lucas, who cast a young Fisher as Princess Leia 40 years ago, spoke first, “She was a princess, she was a senator ... she was the boss, it was her war," he said of the film's plot. "There are not very many people like her. They are one in a billion."

"We will all lover her for ever and ever." WATCH: George Lucas pays tribute to the late Carrie Fisher at @starwars Celebration. #SWCO pic.twitter.com/SP8lIzxjr4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2017

Lucas added that among co-stars like Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, "She was the toughest one of the group ... We’ll all miss her, but she’ll always be the princess who took command and never backed down."

Fisher died late last year after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The tribute didn't end there, as Fisher's daughter Lourd took the stage in full Princess Leia attire.

George Lucas paying tribute to Carrie Fisher. "She was one in a billion." There are lots of tears in the room now. #swco @gma pic.twitter.com/Z81aHEE6nM — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) April 13, 2017

"My mom used to say she never knew where Leia ended and she began," Lourd said.

A montage of Fisher outtakes and interviews was then played for fans in attendance.

“Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope” she says in one clip.

Other actresses in the Star Wars universe commented on the strength of Fisher's performance in the series and the impact that had on them.

WATCH: Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd pays tribute to her mom at @StarWars Celebration. #SWCO pic.twitter.com/a9gzLZvEhN — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2017

The tribute ended with the great composer John Williams playing the classic "Star Wars" themes.

Holy crap. John Williams is performing live right in front of my eyes. Wild.#SWCO #SW_Celebration pic.twitter.com/eFfU5dNUT4 — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) April 13, 2017

