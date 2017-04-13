In just a few minutes, Warwick Davis will take the stage at the "Star Wars" Celebration in Orlando, Florida, to welcome Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and others for a 40th anniversary tribute to your favorite "galaxy far, far away."

Thursday's panel will kick off the weekend convention with other celebrity appearances, panels and autograph signings scheduled through Sunday.

Davis will not only welcome cast from the original "Star Wars" trilogy, but also Hayden Christensen, Dave Filoni and others from more recent films and the "Rebels" animated show.

It wouldn't be a 40th anniversary celebration without the Emperor himself, Ian McDiarmid, or Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew.

Watch the full panel here with a recap of the tribute to follow!

ABC News Digital will be on the ground in Orlando, bringing you all the big "Star Wars" developments, so check back for more!

ABC News and Lucasfilm are both part of parent company Disney.